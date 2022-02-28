International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of International Paper worth $242,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,420,000 after buying an additional 185,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

