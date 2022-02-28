Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,442. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Intevac by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

