Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $628.10.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

