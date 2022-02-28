Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

