Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 158.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $130.33 on Monday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

