Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

