Invesco Ltd. Purchases 60,513 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of TechTarget worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in TechTarget by 140.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $192,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

