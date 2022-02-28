Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,801. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

