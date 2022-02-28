Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,206,778 shares.The stock last traded at $69.76 and had previously closed at $66.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,547,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

