Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG):
- 2/25/2022 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/25/2022 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – Encore Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $87.00.
- 2/15/2022 – Encore Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Encore Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $70.00 to $75.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $66.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
