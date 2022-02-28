iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after acquiring an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,998,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,360,000 after purchasing an additional 381,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.