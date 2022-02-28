iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.45. 3,274,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,406,684. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

