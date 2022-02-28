iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.68

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 24579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,639,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.