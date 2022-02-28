iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 1.41% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 571.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 219.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

EIDO stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

