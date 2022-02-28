iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after buying an additional 150,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after buying an additional 80,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after buying an additional 131,577 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

