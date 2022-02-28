iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $265.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $240.46 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.