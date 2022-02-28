iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

