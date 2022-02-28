iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.93. 9,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.47 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.