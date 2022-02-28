iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.19. 399,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,619. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

