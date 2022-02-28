Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down to $54.70

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.70, but opened at $49.52. Itron shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 5,093 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.30 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $512,650. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

