Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ JAMF opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. Jamf has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 0.72.
Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)
