Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. Jamf has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

