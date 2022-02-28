Jane Street Group LLC Has $9.80 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 260,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

