Jane Street Group LLC Has $9.86 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CEF. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 533.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.39 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

