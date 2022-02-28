Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cable One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,587.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,765.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

