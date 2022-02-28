Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $45.32 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 899,854 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.90% of CDK Global worth $45,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

