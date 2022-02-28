Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $47.65 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.85% of Comfort Systems USA worth $47,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after acquiring an additional 93,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 269,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $86.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.