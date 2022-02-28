Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 627,417 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.25% of FirstEnergy worth $47,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.36 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.