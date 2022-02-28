Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,394 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $43,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $13,082,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 103.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $12,174,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBAC opened at $306.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.95.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Further Reading
