Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,311 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $52,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

SKIN opened at $19.17 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.