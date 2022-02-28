Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,385 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 576,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $51,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $24,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 87.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $200,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $103.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

