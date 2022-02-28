Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 79,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.76% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $50,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSII. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.