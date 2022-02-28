Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,670 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.94% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $42,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $17,795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $11,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $173.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

