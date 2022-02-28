Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is HM Payson & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.88. The company had a trading volume of 142,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,674. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $430.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.