JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $3,380,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $12,698,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $147.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $436.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.