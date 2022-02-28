JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) is Homrich & Berg’s 9th Largest Position

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 4.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $96,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.78. 4,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.90. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.