Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after buying an additional 54,229 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $7,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 101,818 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.