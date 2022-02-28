Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,427 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 214.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Olin by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

OLN stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.58. 19,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,521. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

