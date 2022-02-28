Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after buying an additional 71,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.16. 16,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

