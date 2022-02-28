Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,077,000.

SCHM traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,771. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52.

