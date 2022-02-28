Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

