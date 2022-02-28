Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 104,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 91,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,976 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

