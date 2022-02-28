La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LFDJF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LFDJF opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

