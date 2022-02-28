Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 103,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.29% of Laredo Petroleum worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

