Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $266.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

