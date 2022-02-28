Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 765,984 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 765,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,000. Nasdaq comprises approximately 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.46% of Nasdaq at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $172.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

