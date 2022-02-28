Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 96,775 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,783,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $183.42 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $131.13 and a 1-year high of $183.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

