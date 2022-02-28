Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $26.32 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after acquiring an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,750,000 after buying an additional 144,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after buying an additional 78,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

