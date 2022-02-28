Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $133.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

