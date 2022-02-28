Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $133.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.
In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
