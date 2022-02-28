Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,243,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,084,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,545,000 after buying an additional 352,741 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $147.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average of $288.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

