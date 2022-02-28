Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $203.14 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 257,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,143,000. Equinix comprises 2.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Equinix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $715.74 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $788.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

